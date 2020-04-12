Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” Earns 7th Week At #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart, 6th Week Atop Urban Chart

Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” remains a massive radio hit, securing another week atop the Mediabase rhythmic and urban radio charts.

“The Box” spends a seventh week atop the former and a sixth frame atop the latter.

— “The Box” continues its rhythmic reign thanks to the ~6,338 spins it received during the April 5-11 tracking period. This week’s count trails last week’s mark by 33 but keeps “The Box” ahead of the pack.

H.E.R.’s “Slide (featuring YG)” moves up one spot to #2 this week. It received ~5,749 spins (+181).

Future’s “Life Is Good (featuring Drake)” slides one spot to #3, and Doja Cat’s “Say So” ticks up one rung to #4. The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” concurrently ascends one spot to #5.

— “The Box” meanwhile keeps its urban throne thanks to a spin count of ~5,743 (-186).

Rod Wave’s “Heart On Ice (featuring Lil Durk),” which received ~5,566 spins (+329), rises one place to #2.

“Life Is Good” slips one spot to #3, and Russ & BIA’s “Best On Earth” holds at #4. Summer Walker’s “Come Thru (featuring Usher)” concurrently ascends one place to #5.