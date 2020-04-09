Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” Headed For #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Dua Lipa’s smash “Don’t Start Now” is on the verge of becoming a multi-format #1.

The song, which spent six weeks atop the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, is set to take over the #1 spot on this week’s hot adult contemporary listing.

“Don’t Start Now” received 3,620 spins during the first four days of the April 5-11 tracking period. Up 6% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “Don’t Start Now” at #1 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

As it does not face an obvious threat from below, “Don’t Start Now” should be able to retain its throne through the close of tracking.