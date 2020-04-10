“Devs” Star Sonoya Mizuno Scheduled For April 14 “Good Morning America” Appearance

The finale of the FX on Hulu miniseries “Devs” will launch on April 16.

Two days prior, star Sonoya Mizuno will make a daytime television appearance.

According to listings from ABC, the actress will appear (almost surely via remote videochat) on the April 14 “Good Morning America.” That day’s episode will also feature a chat with Peggy and Mike Rowe and an at-home performance by Chase Rice.

Official “GMA” listings follow:

Monday, April 13— Rapper Pitbull (“I Believe That We Will Win”); savings advice with Shark Barbara Corcoran (“Shark Tank”); host Chris Harrison (“The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart”); actors Victor Rasuk & Nathalie Kelley (“The Baker and the Beauty”); wellness tips with Dr. Ian Smith; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Tuesday, April 14— Author Peggy Rowe & son Mike Rowe (“About Your Father and Other Celebrities I Have Known”); actress Sonoya Mizuno (“Devs”); a performance by Chase Rice; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Wednesday, April 15— Actor Taran Killam (“Single Parents”); actress Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”); cooking with GMA Chef-in-Residence Michael Symon; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Thursday, April 16— Cooking with wellness expert and author Talia Pollock (“Party In Your Plants”); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Friday, April 17— Cooking with chef Christina Tosi

Saturday, April 18— Cooking with chef Geoffrey Zakarian; beauty tips with makeup expert Mally Roncal; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson