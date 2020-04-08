in TV News

Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick Support “Trolls World Tour” On April 10 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (Early Look)

They appear via video chat and also share a new music video.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode 3129 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kelly Clarkson, Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick -- (Photo by: NBCUniversal)

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” recently confirmed plans to air new footage during its episodes throughout the COVID-19 quarantine period. It also announced plans for some special, newly produced episodes that will primarily feature original content.

One such episode airs this Friday, April 10.

Built around the new “Trolls World Tour” film, the episode will feature a video chat with principals Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick. The episode will also feature the premiere of the video for “Trolls” song “Just Sing.” Clarkson will additionally offer her take on the song in a new edition of Kelly-Oke.

The episode, as has been the case all week, will begin with a new “Message From Montana” monologue.

A first-look photo follows:

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 3129 — Pictured: (l-r) Kelly Clarkson, Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick — (Photo by: NBCUniversal)

anna kendrickjustin timberlakekelly clarksonthe kelly clarkson show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Pharrell, Millie Bobby Brown Scheduled For April 15 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Episode

CHVRCHES’ “Forever” Receives Alternative Radio Airplay, “Separate But Together” Video Amid “ELITE” Season 3 Buzz