Justin Timberlake Appears, Performs In Quarantine Remix On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition” (Watch Now)

Justin Timberlake appeared on Tuesday’s “Tonight Show.”

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” has featured numerous high-profile celebrity appearances as part of its “At Home” series during the Coronavirus quarantine.

Given the entertainer’s well-established chemistry with Fallon, Tuesday’s guest may have been the most eagerly anticipated.

Justin Timberlake, that guest, conferenced in for a “Quarantine Remix” performance. He also chatted with Fallon, revisiting the history of his “bromance” with the comedian.

Timberlake’s appearance preceded the release of the new film “Trolls World Tour.” Shortly after the Timberlake segments aired, NBC shared video highlights:

