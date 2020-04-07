Drake’s “Toosie Slide” Erupts As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Like it does at the rhythmic and urban radio formats, Drake’s “Toosie Slide” earns this week’s most added honor at pop radio.

The new Drake single won support from 131 Mediabase-monitored pop stations in conjunction with its official impact. The figure convincingly slots “Toosie Slide” atop the add board.

Powfu’s “death bed / coffee for your head (featuring beabadoobee)” follows in second place. The buzzy single landed at 34 new stations this week.

One week removed from topping the add board, Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart” takes third place with 28 new pickups. Surfaces’ “Sunday Best” follows in fourth with 24 adds, and an add count of 23 positions The Weeknd’s “In Your Eyes” in fifth.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Lauv’s “Modern Loneliness” (6th-most), BENEE’s “Supalonely (featuring Gus Dapperton)” (7th-most, tie), SAINt JHN’s “Roses” (7th-most, tie), Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” (7th-most, tie), Martin Garrix & Clinton Kane’s “Drown” (10th-most).