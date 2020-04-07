in Music News

Joyner Lucas’ “Will” Debuts On Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 Chart

The Will Smith tribute is this week’s top new entry.

Joyner Lucas in Will | Video Screen | The Orchard

As his album “ADHD” makes the Top 10 on the Billboard 200, Joyner Lucas’ song “Will” makes the Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100.

“Will,” a tribute to Will Smith, takes #2 on this week’s edition of the listing. It represents the week’s top new entry.

In addition to buzz over the album, “Will” benefited from interest in the music video. The video finds Lucas walking through a soundstage and portraying the different Will Smith characters that he references in the song.

The Bubbling Under Hot 100 ranks the top songs that have yet to appear on the actual Hot 100.

