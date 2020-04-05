Joel Corry’s “Lonely” Reaches #1 At US Dance Radio

Joel Corry’s “Lonely” narrowly beats SAINt JHN’s “Roses” to claim #1 on this week’s Mediabase US Dance Radio chart.

Played 370 times during the March 29-April 4 tracking period, “Lonely” rises four places to #1. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 66 plays.

The aforementioned “Roses” holds at #2, courtesy of its 368 tracking period plays (+16).

Cash Cash’s “Mean It (featuring Wrabel),” which ruled last week’s chart, falls to #3 this week. Krewella’s “Greenlights” holds at #4, and Gryffin’s “Body Back (featuring Maia Wright)” advances one place to #5 on the latest chart.