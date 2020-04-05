Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Appear For Video Chat On Monday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

While it cannot yet return to studio tapings, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” is back in production. The talk show is joining its daytime and late-night counterparts in producing episodes featuring video chats with celebrity guests.

Monday’s “Ellen” features a remote chat with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. They chat with Ellen about numerous topics, including quarantine life and Teigen’s new Quibi series “Chrissy’s Court.”

The episode will air Monday afternoon (check local listings), but a video of the Teigen-Legend appearance is already available. You can watch it below: