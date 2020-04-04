in Music News

Sam Hunt’s Excellent “2016” Debuts At #41 On US Spotify Streaming Chart

“2016” was the best-performing “Southside” track.

Sam Hunt - Southside, courtesy of MCA Nashville

Sam Hunt’s new album “Southside” arrived Friday, and numerous new tracks made waves on Spotify.

None, however, enjoyed a bigger opening day than the superb “2016.”

The refreshingly sincere and emotionally poignant song earned #41 on the US Spotify Streaming Chart for Friday, April 3. It received 490,967 opening day streams in the US.

By comparison, recent official single “Kinfolks” and current single “Hard To Forget” took #68 and #93, respectively.

In addition to buzz from fans, “2016” benefited from prominent placement on the all-genre New Music Friday playlist. Hunt co-wrote the resonant track with Josh Thompson and frequent collaborator Zach Crowell.

— Here is how all “Southside” tracks charted on the US Spotify platform this Friday:

41) 2016
68) Kinfolks
75) Body Like A Back Road
93) Hard To Forget
123) Young Once
172) That Ain’t Beautiful
200) Breaking Up Was Easy In The 90’s

