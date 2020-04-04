Sam Hunt’s Excellent “2016” Debuts At #41 On US Spotify Streaming Chart

Sam Hunt’s new album “Southside” arrived Friday, and numerous new tracks made waves on Spotify.

None, however, enjoyed a bigger opening day than the superb “2016.”

The refreshingly sincere and emotionally poignant song earned #41 on the US Spotify Streaming Chart for Friday, April 3. It received 490,967 opening day streams in the US.

By comparison, recent official single “Kinfolks” and current single “Hard To Forget” took #68 and #93, respectively.

In addition to buzz from fans, “2016” benefited from prominent placement on the all-genre New Music Friday playlist. Hunt co-wrote the resonant track with Josh Thompson and frequent collaborator Zach Crowell.

— Here is how all “Southside” tracks charted on the US Spotify platform this Friday:

41) 2016

68) Kinfolks

75) Body Like A Back Road

93) Hard To Forget

123) Young Once

172) That Ain’t Beautiful

200) Breaking Up Was Easy In The 90’s