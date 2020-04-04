in Music News

Madison Beer’s “Selfish” Enters Top 100 On US Spotify Chart, “Stained Glass” Receives Nearly 500K First-Day Streams

Madison Beer’s new music is making waves on Spotify.

Madison Beer in Selfish | Sing It Loud/Epic

As Madison Beer’s “Selfish” continues growing on Spotify, new release “Stained Glass” is making an early impact.

Credited with 310,692 daily American streams, “Selfish” rockets sixty places to #97 on the US Spotify chart for Friday, April 3.

“Selfish” also made Friday’s Global Spotify Chart, earning #135 with 789,894 worldwide streams. Although the song has caught fire in recent weeks due to growing online buzz and placement on the Today’s Top Hits playlist, “Selfish” has been a strong performer since its February 14 release. It should pass the 20 million cumulative stream mark by the end of Saturday.

The aforementioned “Stained Glass” meanwhile earned 484,141 plays on April 3 (its opening day).

With hard-hitting lyrics, engaging melodies and captivating vocals, “Selfish” and “Stained Glass” are the best two releases of Beer’s career.

Madison Beerselfishstained glass

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

SAINt JHN’s “Roses” Reaches #1 In Australia, Dua Lipa Has Three Songs In Top 10 On ARIA Chart

Sam Hunt’s Excellent “2016” Debuts At #41 On US Spotify Streaming Chart