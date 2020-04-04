Madison Beer’s “Selfish” Enters Top 100 On US Spotify Chart, “Stained Glass” Receives Nearly 500K First-Day Streams

As Madison Beer’s “Selfish” continues growing on Spotify, new release “Stained Glass” is making an early impact.

Credited with 310,692 daily American streams, “Selfish” rockets sixty places to #97 on the US Spotify chart for Friday, April 3.

“Selfish” also made Friday’s Global Spotify Chart, earning #135 with 789,894 worldwide streams. Although the song has caught fire in recent weeks due to growing online buzz and placement on the Today’s Top Hits playlist, “Selfish” has been a strong performer since its February 14 release. It should pass the 20 million cumulative stream mark by the end of Saturday.

The aforementioned “Stained Glass” meanwhile earned 484,141 plays on April 3 (its opening day).

With hard-hitting lyrics, engaging melodies and captivating vocals, “Selfish” and “Stained Glass” are the best two releases of Beer’s career.