in Music News

SAINt JHN’s “Roses” Reaches #1 In Australia, Dua Lipa Has Three Songs In Top 10 On ARIA Chart

“Roses” takes over the #1 position on the ARIA Top 50.

SAINt JHN - Roses (Imanbek Remix) Lyric Video | Hitco

Powered by the success of the Imanbek remix, SAINt JHN’s “Roses” dethrones The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” on this week’s ARIA Australian Top 50 Singles Chart. The platinum-certified “Roses” becomes the artist’s first #1 in the region.

“Blinding Lights” falls to #2, while Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” rises one place to #3. Justin Bieber’s “Intentions (featuring Quavo)” slips one rung to #4, and Doja Cat’s “Say So” spends another week at #5.

“Don’t Start Now” is not the only Dua Lipa song in this week’s Top 10. The artist also grabs #7 for her debuting “Break My Heart.” Her previously released “Physical” meanwhile makes a ten place jump to #9.

break my heartdon't start nowdua lipaphysicalrosessaint jhn

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Camila Cabello & DaBaby’s “My Oh My” Headed For Top 5 At Pop Radio

Madison Beer’s “Selfish” Enters Top 100 On US Spotify Chart, “Stained Glass” Receives Nearly 500K First-Day Streams