SAINt JHN’s “Roses” Reaches #1 In Australia, Dua Lipa Has Three Songs In Top 10 On ARIA Chart

Powered by the success of the Imanbek remix, SAINt JHN’s “Roses” dethrones The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” on this week’s ARIA Australian Top 50 Singles Chart. The platinum-certified “Roses” becomes the artist’s first #1 in the region.

“Blinding Lights” falls to #2, while Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” rises one place to #3. Justin Bieber’s “Intentions (featuring Quavo)” slips one rung to #4, and Doja Cat’s “Say So” spends another week at #5.

“Don’t Start Now” is not the only Dua Lipa song in this week’s Top 10. The artist also grabs #7 for her debuting “Break My Heart.” Her previously released “Physical” meanwhile makes a ten place jump to #9.