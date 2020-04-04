Camila Cabello & DaBaby’s “My Oh My” Headed For Top 5 At Pop Radio

Camila Cabello’s “My Oh My (featuring DaBaby)” looks on track to make another leap at pop radio. The song has a good chance of making the Top 5 on this week’s Mediabase chart.

“My Oh My” received 12,948 spins during the first six days of the March 29-April 4 tracking period. Up 10% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “My Oh My” at #5 on the building/real-time chart.

“My Oh My” does not hold a huge spin lead over Billie Eilish’s building #6 “everything i wanted” (12,948 vs. 12,780), but it does have a momentum advantage. Whereas “My Oh My” is up 10% from last week’s mark, “everything i wanted” is up by 5%.

If they remain on these trajectories as the tracking period closes, “My Oh My” will secure #5 on the official chart.