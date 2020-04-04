Lewis Capaldi Performs “Before You Go” On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition” (Watch Now)

In October of 2019, Lewis Capaldi performed his global breakthrough “Someone You Loved” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Friday, he made another appearance on the show – this time from the comfort of his own home.
Indeed, Capaldi appeared via video chat in the latest “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition.” Distance did not prevent Capaldi from making an impact; he delivered a strong rendition of his single “Before You Go.”
A video of the performance follows, as do clips of Fallon’s interviews with Miley Cyrus and Rachel Brosnahan.
