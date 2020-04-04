in TV News

Lewis Capaldi Performs “Before You Go” On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition” (Watch Now)

Lewis Capaldi performed on Friday’s episode.

Lewis Capaldi performing on 4/3/20 Fallon At Home Edition | Screen via NBC/YouTube

In October of 2019, Lewis Capaldi performed his global breakthrough “Someone You Loved” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Friday, he made another appearance on the show – this time from the comfort of his own home.

Indeed, Capaldi appeared via video chat in the latest “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition.” Distance did not prevent Capaldi from making an impact; he delivered a strong rendition of his single “Before You Go.”

A video of the performance follows, as do clips of Fallon’s interviews with Miley Cyrus and Rachel Brosnahan.

