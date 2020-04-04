Drake’s “Toosie Slide” Debuts At #1 On US Spotify & Apple Music Streaming Charts, Receives Substantial Pop, Rhythmic & Urban Airplay

Making good on the common sense prediction, Drake’s “Toosie Slide” enjoyed a massive opening day in the market.

In addition to hitting the Top 5 on the US iTunes sales chart, the new single made a major splash on the streaming front. It ranked as Friday’s #1 song on US Apple Music and US Spotify. In the case of Spotify, it amassed 2.251 million opening day streams in the US.

“Toosie Slide” meanwhile starts at #1 on the Global Apple Music chart and #2 on the Global Spotify listing.

Powered by “on the hour” airplay from numerous stations, “Toosie Slide” also posted big opening day numbers at pop, rhythmic and urban radio.

According to Mediabase, “Toosie Slide” closed Friday with 1,239 pop spins. It meanwhile received 575 rhythmic radio spins and 669 urban plays.

With those spin counts, “Toosie Slide” is #32 on the building Mediabase pop chart, #40 on the building Mediabase rhythmic chart and #44 on the building Mediabase urban chart. The building chart ranks songs based on airplay over the first six days of the March 29-April 4 tracking period.