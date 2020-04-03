Kygo & Sasha Sloan’s “I’ll Wait” Enters Top 10 On US iTunes Sales Chart

Last week, Kygo reached the Top 10 on the US iTunes sales chart with his Zara Larsson and Tyga collaboration “Like It Is.” This week, he returns to the region with new Sasha Sloan collaboration “I’ll Wait.”

The song, which re-teams the collaborators behind 2017’s “This Town,” is #9 on the all-genre US iTunes chart as of press time at 10PM ET Friday. “I’ll Wait” is notably one of only two Friday releases currently in the Top 10; Drake’s “Toosie Slide,” the other, is #4.

Five of the other eight Top 10 positions belong to the late Bill Withers; Thomas Rhett’s “Be A Light” (#5), The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” (#6), and Andra Day’s “Rise Up” (#10) hold the others.

“I’ll Wait,” which is Sasha Sloan’s first Top 10 seller on the all-genre chart, concurrently occupies the #1 position on the iTunes dance chart.