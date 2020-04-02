in TV News

Dua Lipa Scheduled For April 8 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition”

Dua Lipa will appear on next Wednesday’s episode.

Singer Dua Lipa during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on December 18, 2019 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Dua Lipa, who just appeared on the CBS “HomeFest” special, is set to make another virtual US television appearance.

According to NBC, the artist is tentatively set to conference in for the April 8 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition.” The network has not yet confirmed her role, but insofar as the other guest is actress Taraji P Henson, there is at least a chance she will be performing.

The latest listings, which are very subject to change, follow:

Thursday, April 2: At Home Edition: Adam Sandler, Jessica Alba and musical guest Hot Country Knights plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1233E
Friday, April 3: At Home Edition: Miley Cyrus, Rachel Brosnahan and musical guest Lewis Capaldi plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1234E
Monday, April 6: At Home Edition: Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga and Billie Joe Armstrong plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1235E**
Tuesday, April 7: At Home Edition: Kerry Washington, Russell Wilson and Ciara plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1236E
Wednesday, April 8: At Home Edition: Taraji P Henson and Dua Lipa plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1237E**

**NBC has not yet confirmed whether the musician guests will be performing or simply chatting.

dua lipajimmy fallonnbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Madison Beer’s “Selfish” Enters Top 200 On US Spotify Streaming Chart, Nears 20 Million Total Plays

Harry Styles’ “Adore You,” The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” In Tight Race For #1 At Pop Radio