Dua Lipa Scheduled For April 8 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition”

Dua Lipa, who just appeared on the CBS “HomeFest” special, is set to make another virtual US television appearance.

According to NBC, the artist is tentatively set to conference in for the April 8 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition.” The network has not yet confirmed her role, but insofar as the other guest is actress Taraji P Henson, there is at least a chance she will be performing.

The latest listings, which are very subject to change, follow:

Thursday, April 2: At Home Edition: Adam Sandler, Jessica Alba and musical guest Hot Country Knights plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1233E

Friday, April 3: At Home Edition: Miley Cyrus, Rachel Brosnahan and musical guest Lewis Capaldi plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1234E

Monday, April 6: At Home Edition: Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga and Billie Joe Armstrong plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1235E**

Tuesday, April 7: At Home Edition: Kerry Washington, Russell Wilson and Ciara plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1236E

Wednesday, April 8: At Home Edition: Taraji P Henson and Dua Lipa plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1237E**

**NBC has not yet confirmed whether the musician guests will be performing or simply chatting.