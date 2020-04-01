in Music News

Madison Beer’s “Selfish” Enters Top 200 On US Spotify Streaming Chart, Nears 20 Million Total Plays

“Selfish” also appears on the US Viral Chart.

At the time of its Valentine’s Day release, Headline Planet called Madison Beer’s “Selfish” one of the best pop releases thus far in 2020. The story also acknowledged the song’s resonance on Spotify.

Nearly seven weeks have passed, and both statements remain true.

A captivating showcase for Beer’s vocal and songwriting ability, “Selfish” remains one of the year’s standout releases. It is also continuing to boast big numbers on Spotify, even though it has yet to receive positioning as an official mainstream/radio single.

“Selfish,” in fact, just entered the Top 200 on the US Spotify chart. It earned #181 on the chart for Tuesday, March 31, courtesy of its 216K daily American streams. “Selfish” concurrently re-entered the daily US Viral 50 chart at #49.

To date, “Selfish” has amassed 17,604,377 global streams on the platform. Its streaming count will soon surpass that of official single “Good in Goodbye” (currently at 18,605,170).

