Demi Lovato Chats, Paints, Performs “I Love Me” On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition” (Watch Now)

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” continued its “At Home” edition series Tuesday night, welcoming Demi Lovato as one of the celebrity guests.

Connected via video chat, the immensely popular entertainer joined Fallon for an interview. She and Fallon also painted portraits of each other.

Lovato also brought some music to the show, delivering a performance of her current single “I Love Me.”

The “At Home” episodes feature comedy in Fallon’s house, remote celebrity appearances and “Best Of” clips from past episodes. The Demi Lovato videos follow: