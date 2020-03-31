in TV News

BTS, Dua Lipa, John Legend, More Perform On James Corden’s HomeFest (Watch Now)

CBS aired a virtual concert special Monday night.

BTS performing during HomeFest (screen grab via CBS)

In an effort to provide fresh entertainment during the ongoing period of social distancing, CBS aired “HomeFest: James Corden’s Late Late Show Special” Monday night.

The hour-long broadcast featured a check-in with Corden, as well as video chat/remote performances from some of the biggest names in music. Those who performed during the primetime broadcast include BTS, Dua Lipa, Andrea Bocelli, and John Legend.

Not simply a showcase for music superstars, the broadcast also featured a comedy bit with Will Ferrell and a magic segment with David Blaine.

Video highlights from the broadcast follow:

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

