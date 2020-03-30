Lady Gaga Scores 9x Platinum Award For “Just Dance,” Plus New Honors For “Applause,” “Shallow,” More

Lady Gaga just received a handful of new US digital song certifications. The upgrade thrusts her to #6 on all-time list for most certified digital single units.

According to the RIAA, Gaga scored an impressive 9x platinum certification for her breakthrough “Just Dance.” The award confirms 9 million in US units, with each unit equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

Her other new song honors are as follows:

Applause – 4x platinum (4 million)

Shallow – 4x platinum (4 million)

Million Reasons – 3x platinum (3 million)

Always Remember Us This Way – platinum (1 million)

Boys Boys Boys – gold (500K)

Speechless – gold (500K)

Gaga now boasts 77 million in formally credited US digital single units. The count pushes her narrowly past Kanye West (76.5 million) for sixth place on the all-time list. Only Drake, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Eminem and Katy Perry hold more song certifications.

— Gaga also received new album certifications: 6x platinum for “The Fame,” 5x platinum for “The Fame Monster,” and 4x platinum for “Born This Way.”

Album units are equal to 1 album sale, 10 track sales or 1500 track streams.