Lady Gaga Added To April 1 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At-Home Edition,” Adam Sandler Moves To April 2

NBC has issued revised lineups for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At-Home Edition,” which will continue this week.

According to the network, Lady Gaga will now be conferencing in for the April 1 episode. She joins previously confirmed remote guests Russell Wilson, Ciara and performer Marcus Mumford.

Adam Sandler, who was initially listed as the lead guest for April 1, will now be appearing on April 2. Hot Country Knights will be performing on that episode.

Updated listings follow:

Monday, March 30: At Home Edition: Kim Kardashian West, Jon Bon Jovi and musical guest OneRepublic plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1230E

Tuesday, March 31: At Home Edition: Demi Lovato, Jonathan Van Ness and musical guest Demi Lovato plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1231E

Wednesday, April 1: At Home Edition: Lady Gaga, Russell Wilson & Ciara and musical guest Marcus Mumford plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1232E

Thursday, April 2: At Home Edition: Adam Sandler and musical guest Hot Country Knights plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1233E

Friday, April 3: At Home Edition: Miley Cyrus, Lewis Capaldi and musical guest Lewis Capaldi plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1234E