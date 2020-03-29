in Music News

Maren Morris’ “The Bones” Enters Top 25 At Pop Radio; Surfaces’ “Sunday Best” Earns Top 30 Position

“The Bones” and “Sunday Best” make gains on the pop chart.

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd in The Bones - Video Screen | Sony Music

Maren Morris’ multi-format hit “The Bones” continues making waves on the Mediabase pop radio chart.

The former country radio #1 and current Top 3 hot adult contemporary hit officially enters the Top 25 at pop, rising one spot to #25 on this week’s chart.

“The Bones” received 2,695 spins during the March 22-28 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 710.

— As “The Bones” enters the Top 25, Surfaces’ “Sunday Best” makes a move into the Top 30. The breakthrough radio hit rises four places to #28 on this week’s chart, courtesy of its 2,119 tracking week spins (+622).

