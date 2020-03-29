Cash Cash & Wrabel’s “Mean It” Reaches #1 At US Dance Radio

Cash Cash’s “Mean It (featuring Wrabel)” rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase US Dance Radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Mean It” earns #1 on the strength of its 372 tracking period plays. The format-leading count tops last week’s mark by 30 spins.

SAINt JHN’s “Roses,” which topped last week’s listing, falls to #2 this week. It received 352 spins during the March 22-28 tracking week (-25).

Diplo & Sidepiece’s “On My Mind” holds at #3, and Krewella’s “Greenlights” rises one place to #4. Joel Corry’s “Lonely” concurrently ascends one place to #5 on this week’s chart.