Demi Lovato’s “I Love Me” Reaches Top 15 At Pop Radio; Taylor Swift’s “The Man” Joins Top 20

“I Love Me” and “The Man” reach new highs on the pop radio chart.

Demi Lovato’s “I Love Me” and Taylor Swift’s “The Man” rise to new highs on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. The former officially enters the Top 15, while the latter ventures into the Top 20.

Credited with 6,401 spins during the March 22-28 tracking period, “I Love Me” rises two spots to #15 on this week’s chart. The spin count reflects a week-to-week gain of 757 plays.

“The Man” concurrently enjoys a one-place lift to #20. The “Lover” single garnered 4,330 spins, which tops last week’s mark by 62 plays.

Both songs are also charting at the hot adult contemporary format; “The Man” is up to #12 this week, and “I Love Me” is #20.

