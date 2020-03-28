Future & Drake’s “Life Is Good” Reaches #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart For First Time

The video for Future’s “Life Is Good (featuring Drake)” has been a strong performer on YouTube since its release earlier this year. It was not until this week, however, that it ranked as the top music video on the world.

Indeed, “Life Is Good” reaches #1 on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart. The enduring hit video, which was #4 last week, earns this week’s #1 position thanks to its 27.9 million tracking period views.

Darshan Raval’s “Bhula Dunga,” which received 26.1 million views during the March 20-26 tracking period, debuts at #2.

Karol G & Nicki Minaj’s “Tusa” slides one spot to #3 with 25.7 million, while a view count of 25.4 million brings Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey” down one spot to #4.

Credited with 19.9 million views, Neha Kakkar’s “Kalla Sohna Nai” debuts at #5.