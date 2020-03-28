in Music News

Future & Drake’s “Life Is Good” Reaches #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart For First Time

The enduring hit finally reaches #1 on Global YouTube.

Future and Drake - Life Is Good | Epic

The video for Future’s “Life Is Good (featuring Drake)” has been a strong performer on YouTube since its release earlier this year. It was not until this week, however, that it ranked as the top music video on the world.

Indeed, “Life Is Good” reaches #1 on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart. The enduring hit video, which was #4 last week, earns this week’s #1 position thanks to its 27.9 million tracking period views.

Darshan Raval’s “Bhula Dunga,” which received 26.1 million views during the March 20-26 tracking period, debuts at #2.

Karol G & Nicki Minaj’s “Tusa” slides one spot to #3 with 25.7 million, while a view count of 25.4 million brings Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey” down one spot to #4.

Credited with 19.9 million views, Neha Kakkar’s “Kalla Sohna Nai” debuts at #5.

darshan ravalDrakefuturekarol glife is goodneha kakkarnicki minajtones and i

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Pearl Jam’s “Gigaton” Projected For 45-55K US Sales, 50-60K Total US Units

CHVRCHES’ “Forever” Enjoys Another Big Week On YouTube, Spotify Following “ELITE” Season 3 Showcase