Miley Cyrus, Lewis Capaldi Scheduled For April 3 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At-Home Edition”

Update: Miley Cyrus and Lewis Capaldi will be conferencing in for the April 3 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to official listings, Cyrus will be an interview guest on the episode. Capaldi will video chat and deliver a remote musical performance. Official listings follow:

Monday, March 30: At Home Edition: Kim Kardashian West, Jon Bon Jovi and musical guest OneRepublic plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1230E

Tuesday, March 31: At Home Edition: Demi Lovato, Jonathan Van Ness and musical guest Demi Lovato plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1231E

Wednesday, April 1: At Home Edition: Adam Sandler, Russell Wilson & Ciara and musical guest Marcus Mumford plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1232E

Thursday, April 2: At Home Edition: TBD guest and musical guest Hot Country Knights plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1233E

Friday, April 3: At Home Edition: Miley Cyrus, Lewis Capaldi and musical guest Lewis Capaldi plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1234E

A week’s worth of “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At-Home Edition” episodes will conclude with appearances by Miley Cyrus and Lewis Capaldi.

NBC confirms the entertainers for the April 3 edition of its late-night talk show. Cyrus and Capaldi will be appearing via video chat as part of the show’s effort to deliver fresh content amid the Coronavirus quarantine.

The network has not yet announced which (if either) of the artists will be delivering a musical performance. Headline Planet will provide an update when that news is available.

Official “Tonight Show” listings for the next six episodes follow:

