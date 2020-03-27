in Music News

Lauren Daigle’s “You Say” Earns 3x Platinum Award In United States

“You Say” has reached the 3 million unit mark.

Lauren Daigle | Centricity Music

Lauren Daigle’s “You Say,” which broke the record for most weeks atop the Billboard Hot Christian Songs Chart and enjoyed crossover success at adult contemporary, hot adult contemporary and pop radio, has reached a new multi-platinum tier in the US.

According to the RIAA, “You Say” received a 3x platinum award on March 26, 2020. The award confirms at least 3 million in US units, with each unit equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

“You Say” made an immediate impact upon release — and then spent the near-entirety of its first year near the top of the US iTunes sales chart. It remains inside the chart’s Top 100 and enjoys noteworthy sales spikes whenever it appears in a television sync or live performance.

