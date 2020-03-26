Kim Kardashian West, Jon Bon Jovi Added To March 30 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At-Home Edition”

An early listing for the March 30 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At-Home Edition” announced Ryan Tedder for the broadcast.

NBC just confirmed two additional celebrities that will be conferencing in for the episode.

According to an official announcement, Kim Kardashian West and Jon Bon Jovi will videochat with Fallon during the episode. The aforementioned Tedder will perform during his appearance.

Other upcoming “At-Home Edition” guests include Alec Baldwin (March 26), 5 Seconds of Summer (March 26), Tina Fey (March 27), Chef Jose Andres (March 27), Demi Lovato (March 31), Adam Sandler (April 1), and Hot Country Knights (April 2).