in TV News

Kim Kardashian West, Jon Bon Jovi Added To March 30 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At-Home Edition”

The episode, as previously confirmed, will also feature Ryan Tedder.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1117 -- Pictured: (l-r) Media personality Kim Kardashian West and host Jimmy Fallon during "Show Me Your Phone" on September 11, 2019 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

An early listing for the March 30 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At-Home Edition” announced Ryan Tedder for the broadcast.

NBC just confirmed two additional celebrities that will be conferencing in for the episode.

According to an official announcement, Kim Kardashian West and Jon Bon Jovi will videochat with Fallon during the episode. The aforementioned Tedder will perform during his appearance.

Other upcoming “At-Home Edition” guests include Alec Baldwin (March 26), 5 Seconds of Summer (March 26), Tina Fey (March 27), Chef Jose Andres (March 27), Demi Lovato (March 31), Adam Sandler (April 1), and Hot Country Knights (April 2).

jimmy fallonjon bon jovikim kardashiankim kardashian westnbcryan tedderthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Demi Lovato’s March 31 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Appearance To Include Musical Performance