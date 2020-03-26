WWE’s Paige, Natalya, Alexa Bliss Scheduled For March 31 “A Little Late With Lilly Singh”

Days before the two-night WrestleMania event, three WWE performers will appear on “A Little Late With Lilly Singh.”

NBC confirms Paige, Natalya and Alexa Bliss for the March 31 edition of its late-night talk show. “A Little Late” is surely not holding new public tapings in today’s social distancing climate, but the NBC announcement did not specify whether the WWE women will be appearing via video chat or previously filmed studio footage.

Limited to essential personnel, WrestleMania will take place on April 4 and 5 at the Performance Center.

