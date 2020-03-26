in TV News

WWE’s Paige, Natalya, Alexa Bliss Scheduled For March 31 “A Little Late With Lilly Singh”

The WWE superstars will appear ahead of “WrestleMania.”

A LITTLE LATE WITH LILLY SINGH -- Episode 176 -- Pictured: Lilly Singh -- (Photo by: Scott Angelheart/NBC)

Days before the two-night WrestleMania event, three WWE performers will appear on “A Little Late With Lilly Singh.”

NBC confirms Paige, Natalya and Alexa Bliss for the March 31 edition of its late-night talk show. “A Little Late” is surely not holding new public tapings in today’s social distancing climate, but the NBC announcement did not specify whether the WWE women will be appearing via video chat or previously filmed studio footage.

Limited to essential personnel, WrestleMania will take place on April 4 and 5 at the Performance Center.

Additional “A Little Late” listings follow:

Thursday, March 26: DEEPAK CHOPRA plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 12/12/19

Friday, March 27: CAMERON MONAGHAN and NOEL FISHER plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 2/15/20

Monday, March 30: TYRA BANKS plus signature segments, games and sketches.

Tuesday, March 31: NATALYA NEIDHART, PAIGE and ALEXA BLISS plus signature segments, games and sketches.

Wednesday, April 1: TERRY CREWS plus signature segments, games and sketches.

Thursday, April 2: AISHA TYLER and ROB HUEBEL plus signature segments, games and sketches.

Friday, April 3: RETTA plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 2/27/20

a little latealexa billslilly singhnatalyanbcpaigeWrestleManiawwe

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Hot Country Knights Scheduled For April 2 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At-Home Edition”