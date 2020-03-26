in TV News

Demi Lovato’s March 31 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Appearance To Include Musical Performance

NBC shares more details regarding Demi’s “Fallon” appearance.

Demi Lovato | Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Earlier this week, NBC confirmed that Demi Lovato will be conferencing in for the March 31 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At-Home Edition” segment.

NBC just revealed more details about her appearance.

According to a network announcement, Lovato will participate in both a chat and a musical performance. She is presently the only “at home” guest confirmed for the episode, which will also feature some “Best of Fallon” clips.

Complete listings follow:

Thursday, March 26: At Home Edition: Alec Baldwin and musical guest 5 Seconds of Summer plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1228E

Friday, March 27: At Home Edition: Tina Fey and José Andrés plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1229E

Monday, March 30: At Home Edition: Kim Kardashian West, Jon Bon Jovi and musical guest Ryan Tedder plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1230E

Tuesday, March 31: At Home Edition: Demi Lovato and musical guest Demi Lovato plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1231E

Wednesday, April 1: At Home Edition: Adam Sandler plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1232E

Thursday, April 2: At Home Edition: TBD guest and musical guest Hot Country Knights plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1233E

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

