Demi Lovato’s March 31 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Appearance To Include Musical Performance

Earlier this week, NBC confirmed that Demi Lovato will be conferencing in for the March 31 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At-Home Edition” segment.

NBC just revealed more details about her appearance.

According to a network announcement, Lovato will participate in both a chat and a musical performance. She is presently the only “at home” guest confirmed for the episode, which will also feature some “Best of Fallon” clips.

Complete listings follow:

Thursday, March 26: At Home Edition: Alec Baldwin and musical guest 5 Seconds of Summer plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1228E

Friday, March 27: At Home Edition: Tina Fey and José Andrés plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1229E

Monday, March 30: At Home Edition: Kim Kardashian West, Jon Bon Jovi and musical guest Ryan Tedder plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1230E

Tuesday, March 31: At Home Edition: Demi Lovato and musical guest Demi Lovato plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1231E

Wednesday, April 1: At Home Edition: Adam Sandler plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1232E

Thursday, April 2: At Home Edition: TBD guest and musical guest Hot Country Knights plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1233E