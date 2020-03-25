Niall Horan Chats, Performs “Dear Patience” On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At-Home Edition” (Watch Now)

Both as a way to provide fresh content during the Coronavirus-driven hiatus and to raise money for numerous charities, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” has been airing “At-Home Edition” content as part of recent episodes.

Wednesday’s episode featured Niall Horan.

Horan, who recently released a new album entitled “Heartbreak Weather,” participated in an interview with Jimmy Fallon. Fallon and Horan also had some golf-related fun, before the singer-songwriter delivered an acoustic performance of “Dear Patience.”

Meals on Wheels was the focus charity for Wednesday’s episode; a video of the “At-Home” segment follows: