Harry Styles Receives New RIAA Certifications For “Sign Of The Times,” “Adore You,” & “Kiwi,” Reaching 5.5 Million In Total US Song Units

Harry Styles received three new RIAA certifications.

Harry Styles received new US digital single certifications this week, bringing his solo unit total past the 5 million mark.

According to the RIAA, Styles received a new 3x platinum award for his debut solo single “Sign Of The Times.” The award confirms 3 million in US units, with each unit equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

Styles concurrently received a platinum award for current hit “Adore You” (1 million in US units), and a gold award for debut album single “Kiwi” (500,000 in US units).

With the new certifications, Styles now boasts 5.5 million in RIAA-certified US single units for his solo music (he additionally has gold honors for “Watermelon Sugar” and “Lights Up”). Styles has also earned 13.5 million in certified units for music he released with One Direction.

