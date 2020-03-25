Demi Lovato, Adam Sandler Announced For Upcoming “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Episodes

To keep things fresh during its current production hiatus, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” has been incorporating new “At Home” segments into its “best of” episodes this week. It looks like that approach will continue into next week.

NBC officially announced Demi Lovato and Adam Sandler as guests for the March 31 and April 1 episodes, respectively. The network has not yet explicitly confirmed these as “At Home” segments, but with no reason to believe “The Tonight Show” can yet return to studio tapings amid the Coronavirus pandemic, it is hard to imagine any other option.

Other upcoming “at home” guests include Niall Horan (March 25), Alec Baldwin (March 26), and Tina Fey (March 27). The March 30 guest is yet to be announced.