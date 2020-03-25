SHAED’s “Trampoline” Scores Double Platinum Certification In United States

SHAED’s breakthrough hit “Trampoline” just reached another impressive milestone in the United States. The song officially reached double platinum.

Issued by the RIAA on March 24, the award confirms 2 million in US units. Each unit is equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

“Trampoline” was a multi-format radio hit, notably faring well at the alternative, hot adult contemporary and pop radio formats. Months after hitting its chart peak, it remains a listener favorite at Hot AC.

“Trampoline” also fared well on the sales and streaming front; its combined activity yielded a #13 peak on the Billboard Hot 100.