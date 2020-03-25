in Music News

SHAED’s “Trampoline” Scores Double Platinum Certification In United States

The breakthrough hit single crossed the 2 million unit mark.

Shaed - Trampoline Video | Photo Finish Records

SHAED’s breakthrough hit “Trampoline” just reached another impressive milestone in the United States. The song officially reached double platinum.

Issued by the RIAA on March 24, the award confirms 2 million in US units. Each unit is equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

“Trampoline” was a multi-format radio hit, notably faring well at the alternative, hot adult contemporary and pop radio formats. Months after hitting its chart peak, it remains a listener favorite at Hot AC.

“Trampoline” also fared well on the sales and streaming front; its combined activity yielded a #13 peak on the Billboard Hot 100.

shaedtrampoline

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Harry Styles Receives New RIAA Certifications For “Sign Of The Times,” “Adore You,” & “Kiwi,” Reaching 5.5 Million In Total US Song Units

Niall Horan Chats, Performs “Dear Patience” On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At-Home Edition” (Watch Now)