The Weeknd’s “In Your Eyes,” Regard’s “Ride It” Added By Z100 New York

New York’s #1 Hit Music Station picked up “In Your Eyes” and “Ride It.”

The Weeknd - In Your Eyes | XO/Republic

The Weeknd’s new radio single is receiving impact week support from dozens of pop radio stations.

The list of opening week supporters includes Z100, which officially added the song in conjunction with the March 24 pop radio add board.

Branded as New York’s #1 Hit Music Station, the influential Z100 also added Regard’s “Ride IT” to its playlist.

Headline Planet will share its complete add recap later Tuesday. Even with The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” rising in the format’s Top 5 and “Heartless” still in the Top 10, “In Your Eyes” will likely rank as the week’s most added song.

