The Weeknd’s “In Your Eyes” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

The Weeknd’s “In Your Eyes” predictably tops this week’s pop radio add board.

“In Your Eyes” won support from 60 Mediabase-monitored stations in conjunction with this week’s official impact. The support comes even as the artist’s “Blinding Lights” and “Heartless” hold Top 5 and Top 10 positions, respectively.

Credited with 33 adds, Ellie Goulding’s “Worry About Me (featuring blackbear)” takes second place.

BENEE’s “Supalonely (featuring Gus Dapperton)” follows in third with 31 pickups, while an add count of 20 earns Surfaces’ “Sunday Best” fourth place. Each added by 16 stations, Regard’s “Ride It” and Lauv’s “Modern Loneliness” tie for fifth.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Maren Morris’ “The Bones” (7th-most, tie), 5 Seconds of Summer’s “Old Me” (7th-most, tie), SAINt JHN’s “Roses” (9th-most), Future’s “Life Is Good (featuring Drake)” (10th-most, tie), Breland’s “My Truck” (10th-most, tie), and Bryce Vine’s “Baby Girl” (10th-most, tie).