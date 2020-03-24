Imanbek Remix Of SAINt JHN’s “Roses” Enters Top 5 On Global Spotify Chart; Powfu & Beabadoobee Rise In Top 10

The Imanbek remix of SAINt JHN’s “Roses” and Powfu’s “death bed (featuring beabadoobee)” make big gains on the Global Spotify Streaming Chart.

Making its first Top 5 appearance, “Roses” grabs #5 on the chart for Monday, March 23. The song received 3.594 million worldwide streams on the day in question.

“death bed” concurrently rises to a new peak of #7. It registered 3.419 million daily streams.

— The songs are also making waves on the US-specific chart. Bumped out of the Top 20 due to the influx of tracks from The Weeknd, “death bed” is still prominently positioned at #23 on the US chart. “Roses” is #29 on the American listing.