Imanbek Remix Of SAINt JHN’s “Roses” Enters Top 5 On Global Spotify Chart; Powfu & Beabadoobee Rise In Top 10

“Roses” and “Death Bed” reach new peaks on Spotify.

SAINt JHN - Roses (Imanbek Remix) Lyric Video | Hitco

The Imanbek remix of SAINt JHN’s “Roses” and Powfu’s “death bed (featuring beabadoobee)” make big gains on the Global Spotify Streaming Chart.

Making its first Top 5 appearance, “Roses” grabs #5 on the chart for Monday, March 23. The song received 3.594 million worldwide streams on the day in question.

“death bed” concurrently rises to a new peak of #7. It registered 3.419 million daily streams.

— The songs are also making waves on the US-specific chart. Bumped out of the Top 20 due to the influx of tracks from The Weeknd, “death bed” is still prominently positioned at #23 on the US chart. “Roses” is #29 on the American listing.

