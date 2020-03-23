Jimmie Allen & Noah Cyrus’ “This Is Us” Ranks As Country Radio’s Most Added Song

Jimmie Allen & Noah Cyrus’ “This Is Us” is building support at country radio.

Picked up by 38 Mediabase-monitored country stations, “This Is Us” ranks as the week’s most added song.

Jon Pardi’s “Ain’t Always The Cowboy,” which landed at 24 new stations, takes second place on the add board.

Avenue Beat’s “Ruin That For Me” scores a third place finish with 14 adds, while an add count of 12 slots Keith Urban’s “God Whispered Your Name” in fourth. With 9 adds each, Sam Hunt’s “Hard To Forget” and Dixie Chicks’ “Gaslighter” tie for fifth.

This week’s other notable country radio options: Russell Dickerson’s “Love You Like I Used To” (7th-most, tie), Ashley McBryde’s “One Night Standards” (7th-most, tie), Chris Janson’s “Done” (9th-most), Niko Moon’s “Good Time” (10th-most, tie), Miranda Lambert’s “Bluebird” (10th-most, tie), Midland’s “Cheatin’ Songs” (10th-most, tie), Dustin Lynch’s “Momma’s House” (10th-most, tie), Hardy’s “One Beer (featuring Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson)” (10th-most, tie), and Lady Antebellum’s “What I’m Leaving For” (10th-most, tie).