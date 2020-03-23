in Music News

Jimmie Allen & Noah Cyrus’ “This Is Us” Ranks As Country Radio’s Most Added Song

The new Jimmie Allen-Noah Cyrus single tops this week’s add board.

Jimmie Allen & Noah Cyrus - This is Us | Stoney Creek/Records/Columbia

Jimmie Allen & Noah Cyrus’ “This Is Us” is building support at country radio.

Picked up by 38 Mediabase-monitored country stations, “This Is Us” ranks as the week’s most added song.

Jon Pardi’s “Ain’t Always The Cowboy,” which landed at 24 new stations, takes second place on the add board.

Avenue Beat’s “Ruin That For Me” scores a third place finish with 14 adds, while an add count of 12 slots Keith Urban’s “God Whispered Your Name” in fourth. With 9 adds each, Sam Hunt’s “Hard To Forget” and Dixie Chicks’ “Gaslighter” tie for fifth.

This week’s other notable country radio options: Russell Dickerson’s “Love You Like I Used To” (7th-most, tie), Ashley McBryde’s “One Night Standards” (7th-most, tie), Chris Janson’s “Done” (9th-most), Niko Moon’s “Good Time” (10th-most, tie), Miranda Lambert’s “Bluebird” (10th-most, tie), Midland’s “Cheatin’ Songs” (10th-most, tie), Dustin Lynch’s “Momma’s House” (10th-most, tie), Hardy’s “One Beer (featuring Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson)” (10th-most, tie), and Lady Antebellum’s “What I’m Leaving For” (10th-most, tie).

ashley mcbrydeavenue beatchris jansondevin dawsondixie chicksdustin lynchhardyjimmie allenjon pardikeith urbanLady Antebellumlauren alainamidlandMiranda Lambertniko moonnoah cyrusrussell dickersonsam huntthis is us

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Doja Cat’s “Say So” Ranks As Hot AC Radio’s Most Added Song