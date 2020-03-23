in Music News

Doja Cat’s “Say So” Ranks As Hot AC Radio’s Most Added Song

“Say So” tops this week’s hot adult contemporary radio add board.

Doja Cat in Say So | Kemosabe/RCA

Doja Cat’s multi-format single “Say So” continues to find love at hot adult contemporary radio.

Picked up by 14 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week, “Say So” ranks as the format’s most added song.

Each added by 13 stations, Demi Lovato’s “I Love Me” and BENEE’s “Supalonely (featuring Gus Dapperton)” tie for second. JP Saxe’s “If The World Was Ending (featuring Julia Michaels)” follows in fourth with 12 pickups, and Noah Cyrus’ “July” and Lovelytheband’s “Loneliness For Love” tie for fifth with 8 each.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Camila Cabello’s “My Oh My (featuring DaBaby)” (7th-most, tie), The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” (7th-most, tie), Sam Fischer’s “This City” (7th-most, tie), Justin Bieber’s “Intentions (featuring Quavo)” (10th-most, tie), and Surfaces’ “Sunday Best” (10th-most, tie).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

