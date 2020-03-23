Doja Cat’s “Say So” Ranks As Hot AC Radio’s Most Added Song

Doja Cat’s multi-format single “Say So” continues to find love at hot adult contemporary radio.

Picked up by 14 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week, “Say So” ranks as the format’s most added song.

Each added by 13 stations, Demi Lovato’s “I Love Me” and BENEE’s “Supalonely (featuring Gus Dapperton)” tie for second. JP Saxe’s “If The World Was Ending (featuring Julia Michaels)” follows in fourth with 12 pickups, and Noah Cyrus’ “July” and Lovelytheband’s “Loneliness For Love” tie for fifth with 8 each.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Camila Cabello’s “My Oh My (featuring DaBaby)” (7th-most, tie), The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” (7th-most, tie), Sam Fischer’s “This City” (7th-most, tie), Justin Bieber’s “Intentions (featuring Quavo)” (10th-most, tie), and Surfaces’ “Sunday Best” (10th-most, tie).