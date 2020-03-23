Niall Horan Scheduled For “At Home” Segment On March 25 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Currently on production hiatus, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will be re-airing past celebrity interviews and performances this week. Each episode will, however, include a brand new segment.

Continuing the campaign that started last week, Fallon will video-interview guests as part of the “Tonight Show: At Home Edition” segment. The list of participants includes Niall Horan, who will be conferencing in for the March 25 episode.

Other “at home” guests include Trevor Noah and D-Nice (March 23), John Legend (March 24), Alec Baldwin (March 26), and Tina Fey (March 27). The listings, of course, are subject to change.

As for the re-run portions, here are the official listings:

Monday, March 23: Guests Trevor Noah and D-Nice featured on new “At Home Edition” segment. Encore guests include David Beckham, Guy Fieri and musical guest Doja Cat. OAD 2/26/20

Tuesday, March 24: Guest John Legend featured on new “At Home Edition” segment. Encore guests include Mandy Moore, Dr. Oz, Dane DeHaan and musical guest Mandy Moore. OAD 3/12/20

Wednesday, March 25: Guest Niall Horan featured on new “At Home Edition” segment. Encore guests include Janet Jackson, Jane Levy and Jo Firestone. OAD 2/10/20

Thursday, March 26: Guest Alec Baldwin featured on new “At Home Edition” segment. Encore guests include John Mulaney, Bad Bunny and musical guest Bad Bunny & Sech. OAD 2/27/20

Friday, March 27: Gues Tina Fey featured on new “At Home Edition” segment. Encore guests include Carrie Underwood, Diego Luna and musical guest Lauv. OAD 3/6/20