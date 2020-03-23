in TV News

Niall Horan Scheduled For “At Home” Segment On March 25 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Niall Horan will appear via video on Wednesday’s “Fallon.”

Singer Niall Horan during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on December 12, 2019 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Currently on production hiatus, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will be re-airing past celebrity interviews and performances this week. Each episode will, however, include a brand new segment.

Continuing the campaign that started last week, Fallon will video-interview guests as part of the “Tonight Show: At Home Edition” segment. The list of participants includes Niall Horan, who will be conferencing in for the March 25 episode.

Other “at home” guests include Trevor Noah and D-Nice (March 23), John Legend (March 24), Alec Baldwin (March 26), and Tina Fey (March 27). The listings, of course, are subject to change.

As for the re-run portions, here are the official listings:

Monday, March 23: Guests Trevor Noah and D-Nice featured on new “At Home Edition” segment. Encore guests include David Beckham, Guy Fieri and musical guest Doja Cat. OAD 2/26/20

Tuesday, March 24: Guest John Legend featured on new “At Home Edition” segment. Encore guests include Mandy Moore, Dr. Oz, Dane DeHaan and musical guest Mandy Moore. OAD 3/12/20

Wednesday, March 25: Guest Niall Horan featured on new “At Home Edition” segment. Encore guests include Janet Jackson, Jane Levy and Jo Firestone. OAD 2/10/20

Thursday, March 26: Guest Alec Baldwin featured on new “At Home Edition” segment. Encore guests include John Mulaney, Bad Bunny and musical guest Bad Bunny & Sech. OAD 2/27/20

Friday, March 27: Gues Tina Fey featured on new “At Home Edition” segment. Encore guests include Carrie Underwood, Diego Luna and musical guest Lauv. OAD 3/6/20

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

