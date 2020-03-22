in Music News

SAINt JHN’s “Roses” Earns #1 On US Dance Radio Chart; Krewella’s “Greenlights” Top 5

“Roses” and “Greenlights” are big movers on the dance chart.

SAINt JHN - Roses (Imanbek Remix) Lyric Video | Hitco

As the song begins to gain traction at mainstream radio, SAINt JHN’s “Roses” rises to the pinnacle of the dance radio format.

Up three places, “Roses” takes over the #1 position on this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart. “Roses” received 377 spins during the March 15-21 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 64.

Its closest competition comes from Cash Cash’s “Mean It (featuring Wrabel),” which rises three places to #2. It received 342 spins (+45).

Diplo & Sidepiece’s “On My Mind” holds at #3, while Kygo, Avicii & Sandro Cavazza’s “Forever Yours” drops two places to #4. Krewella’s “Greenlights” concurrently makes a big, five-place leap to #5.

— Vavo & Talksick’s “Like Nobody,” which topped last week’s chart, falls to #8 this week.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

