“Learn Korean With BTS” Weverse Series Reportedly Launching On March 24

Earlier this year, news emerged that Big Hit would be launching a “Learn Korean With BTS” content series.

According to a new announcement, that series will begin this week.

A Big Hit press statement says that the series will make its Weverse debut at 2PM KST (1AM EDT) on March 24**. The free episodes, roughly three minutes in length, will air a total of 30 times. The first three will be available at launch, with subsequent installments to be released every Monday at 9PM KST.

According to Big Hit, the episodes will leverage “reassembled” content from sources like “Run BTS,” “Bangtan Bomb” and “BTS Episode” to help viewers recognize and master “simple Korean grammar and expressions” as well as “expressions used frequently by the members.”

The program was developed in partnership with Professor Heo Yong of Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, as well as researchers from the Korean Language Contents Institute. Over time, Big Hit plans to expand the offering to include more diverse content and other artists under the label.

“With the recent popularity of K-pop and other Korean cultural contents, the demand for learning Korean is increasing greatly, so we are planning Korean education contents to improve our accessibility,” Big Hit said. “We hope that through learning Korean, global fans will be able to deeply empathize with the music of artists and enjoy a wide range of contents.”

**Editor’s Note: The official press alert mentions the March 24 start date on multiple occasions, but there is one reference to an April 24 date for the first episodes. We’re assuming this 4/24 reference is a typo, but we’ll provide an update if we hear otherwise.