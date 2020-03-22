Regard’s “Ride It” Reaches Top 25 At Pop Radio; Maren Morris’ “The Bones,” Lauv’s “Modern Loneliness” Top 30

Regard’s “Ride It,” Maren Morris’ “The Bones,” and Lauv’s “Modern Loneliness” reach new highs on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. “Ride It” joins the Top 25, while “The Bones” and “Modern Loneliness” score Top 30 positions.

Up one place, “Ride It” takes #25 on this week’s chart. The international hit and US dance radio crossover earned 2,584 spins during the March 15-21 tracking period, representing a week-to-week gain of 426.

Credited with 1,985 spins (+449), “The Bones” jumps six places to #26.

“Modern Loneliness” concurrently climbs three places to #30. It received 1,913 spins (+528).