Selena Gomez’s “Rare” Enters Top 15 At Pop Radio; Demi Lovato, Roddy Ricch Songs Join Top 20

“Rare,” “I Love Me,” and “The Box” ascend at pop radio.

Selena Gomez’s “Rare,” Demi Lovato’s “I Love Me,” and Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” improve their positions on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. “Rare” enters the Top 15, while the latter two earn Top 20 positions.

Played 6,003 times during the March 15-21 tracking period, “Rare” ascends one spot to #15. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 47 plays.

“I Love Me” concurrently jumps six places to #17. The song’s tracking period spin count of 5,644 tops last week’s mark by 1,821, which ranks as the format’s #2 airplay gain (after Harry Styles’ “Adore You,” +1,926).

Up two places, “The Box” earns #20 with 4,509 spins (+428).

