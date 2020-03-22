in Music News

Olivia Rodrigo’s New “All I Want” Video Quickly Reaches 1 Million Views On YouTube

“All I Want” remains a popular attraction for music fans.

Olivia Rodrigo - All I Want | Disney

Months have passed since Olivia Rodrigo’s “All I Want” launched as part of the “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” soundtrack, but the song continues to resonate with music fans.

The newly released official video crossed 1 million views on Sunday, March 22 — just two days after its premiere. The view count is 1.09 million as of press time at 1:45PM ET Sunday afternoon.

The new video is one of multiple “All I Want” entries to fare well on YouTube. The lyric video currently boasts over 9 million views, while the show-oriented music video has 4.3 million. Released last month, an alternate show clip has 3.3 million views. Rodrigo’s live Vevo performance meanwhile holds a view count in excess of 600K.

Since its release this past fall, “All I Want” has made consistent waves on Spotify. It also enjoyed a strong run on iTunes, and the overall activity yielded a debut on the Billboard Hot 100 this January.

all i wantolivia rodrigo

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

“Adore You” Becomes Harry Styles’ First Career Top 3 Hit On Pop Radio Chart

Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” Celebrates 5th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song