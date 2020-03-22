“Adore You” Becomes Harry Styles’ First Career Top 3 Hit On Pop Radio Chart

Harry Styles’ “Adore You” makes good on the high-end of projections, rising three places to #3 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

“Adore You” earns the new position courtesy of the ~15,532 spins it received during the March 15-21 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 1,923, which represents the format’s greatest airplay gain.

“Adore You” becomes the first Top 3 pop radio hit of Harry Styles’ career. His previously peak as a solo artist came courtesy of “Sign Of The Times,” which reached #12 on the chart. He peaked at #4 on two occasions as part of One Direction — “What Makes You Beautiful”** and “Story Of My Life” both reached that mark.

— “Adore You” is also faring well at hot adult contemporary radio, where it bullets at #7 this week.

**Editor’s Note: “What Makes You Beautiful” reached #3 on the Billboard Pop Songs chart but settled for #4 on the directly comparable Mediabase listing.