Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” Celebrates 5th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” unsurprisingly adds another week to its reign as the top song at pop radio.

Played ~19,250 times during the March 15-21 tracking period, “Don’t Start Now” enjoys a fifth week at #1 on the Mediabase pop chart. This week’s spin count actually tops last week’s mark by 352, signaling the tune’s ongoing resonance.

Up one place, blackbear’s “Hot Girl Bummer” moves into the runner-up spot with ~17,924 spins (+545).

Harry Styles” “Adore You” concurrently soars three places to #3, as Arizona Zervas’ “ROXANNE” slips two spots to #4. Post Malone’s “Circles” concurrently slides one place to #5.