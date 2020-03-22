in Music News

Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” Celebrates 5th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

“Don’t Start Now” continues its reign atop the pop radio chart.

Dua Lipa in Don't Start Now | Warner

Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” unsurprisingly adds another week to its reign as the top song at pop radio.

Played ~19,250 times during the March 15-21 tracking period, “Don’t Start Now” enjoys a fifth week at #1 on the Mediabase pop chart. This week’s spin count actually tops last week’s mark by 352, signaling the tune’s ongoing resonance.

Up one place, blackbear’s “Hot Girl Bummer” moves into the runner-up spot with ~17,924 spins (+545).

Harry Styles” “Adore You” concurrently soars three places to #3, as Arizona Zervas’ “ROXANNE” slips two spots to #4. Post Malone’s “Circles” concurrently slides one place to #5.

arizona zervasblackbeardon't start nowdua lipaharry stylespost malone

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Olivia Rodrigo’s New “All I Want” Video Quickly Reaches 1 Million Views On YouTube