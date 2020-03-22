in Music News

Post Malone’s “Circles” Returns To #1 At Hot AC Radio, Earning Third Week On Top

“Circles” is back atop the hot adult contemporary radio chart.

Post Malone’s “Circles,” which fell to #2 on last week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart, recaptures the throne this week.

Played 6,386 times during the March 15-21 tracking period, “Circles” earns a third non-consecutive week at #1. This week’s count tops last week’s mark by 93 spins.

Maroon 5’s “Memories,” which returned to #1 last week, falls to #2 this week. The enduring hit received 6,317 spins (-13).

Maren Morris’ “The Bones” rises one spot to #3, and Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” ascends one spot to #4. Selena Gomez’s “Lose You To Love Me” concurrently drops two places to #5.

