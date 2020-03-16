Lil Uzi Vert, NCT 127, Jhene Aiko Claim Top 3 Spots On Billboard Artist 100 Chart

In conjunction with the release of their new albums, Lil Uzi Vert, NCT 127 and Jhene Aiko earn the Top 3 spots on this week’s Billboard Artist 100.

Lil Uzi Vert, whose “Eternal Atake” earns #1 on the Billboard 200, starts at #1 on the artist listing. NCT 127, the act behind the #5 Billboard 200 album “Neo Zone,” earns #2 on the chart. Jhene Aiko follows at #3 thanks to the release of “Chilombo,” which takes #2 on the Billboard 200.

The positions represent new peak positions for each act.

The Artist 100 ranks the top artists in America based on factors like song consumption, album sales and social media activity.