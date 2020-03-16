in Music News

Lil Uzi Vert, NCT 127, Jhene Aiko Claim Top 3 Spots On Billboard Artist 100 Chart

They had the three biggest new albums this week.

Lil Uzi Vert - Press Photo courtesy of Atlantic Records

In conjunction with the release of their new albums, Lil Uzi Vert, NCT 127 and Jhene Aiko earn the Top 3 spots on this week’s Billboard Artist 100.

Lil Uzi Vert, whose “Eternal Atake” earns #1 on the Billboard 200, starts at #1 on the artist listing. NCT 127, the act behind the #5 Billboard 200 album “Neo Zone,” earns #2 on the chart. Jhene Aiko follows at #3 thanks to the release of “Chilombo,” which takes #2 on the Billboard 200.

The positions represent new peak positions for each act.

The Artist 100 ranks the top artists in America based on factors like song consumption, album sales and social media activity.

chilomboeternal atakejhene aikolil uzi vertnct 127neo zone

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Demi Lovato’s “I Love Me” Debuts At #18 On Billboard Hot 100 Chart, Earns #1 For Sales

CHVRCHES’ “Forever” Makes Gains On iTunes, YouTube Following Inclusion In “ELITE” Season 3